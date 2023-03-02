"None of this cr*p makes sense" - Wrestling veteran hilariously claims Becky Lynch should've been part of Brock Lesnar and MVP's segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has hilariously suggested Becky Lynch should've been a part of the recent segment between Brock Lesnar and MVP on Monday Night RAW.

Lesnar and MVP crossed paths for a segment to confirm The Beast Incarnate's upcoming match against Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Eat. Sleep. F5. Repeat



#WWERaw



Even MVP is not a MVP in front of Brock Lesnar!Eat. Sleep. F5. Repeat Even MVP is not a MVP in front of Brock Lesnar!Eat. Sleep. F5. Repeat#WWERawhttps://t.co/InnmiB4ct5

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE would be more entertaining if the show was based on the concept of 'not making sense.'

"How much better, okay, listen, we can all agree none of this cr*p makes sense. We can all agree. How much better would the show be if they just went with the concept of, 'Okay, we are going to make sure nothing makes sense'. Like, how much better would it be if during the MVP-Brock Lesnar segment, like Becky Lynch makes the segment. Like, I think it would be more entertaining," said Vince Russo. [58:50 - 59:46]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

MVP took to Twitter to break his silence after getting attacked by Brock Lesnar

After getting attacked by Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW, MVP shared an interesting tweet about his exchange with The Beast Incarnate.

The veteran claimed that he lost one of his diamond earrings and further asked fans if they were willing to donate to a fund so he could afford a new earring. MVP wrote:

"I lost one of my relatively new diamond earrings taking that F5 in the VIP "Longue." Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set?"

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @_ConnerPW



WWE deciding to put Lesnar on his own was the right decision.



#WWERaw Brock Lesnar getting excited over MVP hyping up his match against Omos at WrestleMania and throwing up high-fives is something I never thought I would see.WWE deciding to put Lesnar on his own was the right decision. Brock Lesnar getting excited over MVP hyping up his match against Omos at WrestleMania and throwing up high-fives is something I never thought I would see.WWE deciding to put Lesnar on his own was the right decision. 😂😂#WWERaw https://t.co/QD8a2fF0F4

Lesnar is currently on the back of a controversial loss to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023, who is MVP's former Hurt Business associate. The former WWE Champion will aim to return to winning terms when he crosses paths with the veteran's current associate, Omos.

The Nigerian Giant has already competed in two marquee matches across two WrestleManias and will aim to secure the biggest win of his career against Lesnar in Hollywood.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes