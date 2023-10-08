"Noooo" - Fans warn WWE after Roman Reigns' next opponent seemingly gets hinted at Fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2023 did not have a lengthy match card, but some superstars in the thick of the action had a great showing, including LA Knight. The 40-year-old's booking made it seem like he might be next in line for a shot at Roman Reigns' title, though many fans believe it would be a bad idea.

Roman Reigns has not wrestled since he beat Jey Uso at SummerSlam, which marked the end of a storyline arc in the Bloodline saga. The Tribal Chief is expected to be back for next month's Crown Jewel PLE, and there is speculation amongst fans that LA Knight could finally be booked to face WWE's most dominant superstar in Saudi Arabia.

While LA Knight has the crowd in the palm of his hands and looks like one of the hottest names on the roster, going up against Roman Reigns might not always be great for one's momentum.

As pointed out by several members of the WWE Universe, Knight isn't the favorite to dethrone Roman, and a loss to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might do more harm than good to LA's rise toward becoming a main-event superstar.

LA Knight looked like a genuine WWE megastar in the making at Fastlane

Having him teaming up with John Cena clearly indicates that high-ranking officials trust LA Knight, but making the most of the spotlight was always important from the superstar's perspective heading into Fastlane.

Knight didn't disappoint the thousands of fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as he wrestled a fairly entertaining co-main event alongside John Cena against The Bloodline. The former NXT star was featured prominently during the contest as LA got the hot tag and went on to deliver a flurry of moves on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, which got one of the loudest reactions of the evening.

It's interesting to note that it was Knight who got the match-winning pinfall over Jimmy Uso, something that certainly won't go down well with Roman Reigns, who was on call with Paul Heyman during the match.

Has the company paved the way for Reigns vs. Knight? Should the match happen at Crown Jewel or be saved for a later date? Sound off in the comments section below.

