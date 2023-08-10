"Nooooo wtf", "Didn't see that coming" - 29-year-old WWE star's teased appearance change leaves fans devastated

WWE fans were left devastated and took to Twitter when they saw 29-year-old star Liv Morgan's teased appearance change.

Liv Morgan has been out injured for two weeks as Rhea Ripley brutally attacked her on WWE RAW. Recently, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and posted a photo of her hair strands on the floor, indicating a new look. You can check out the tease here.

WWE fans were quick to notice this and were left stunned. Some of them started commenting on the post.

One fan wrote that their mind was officially blown by the picture, and they did not see it coming. They also hoped that she is able to rock the new hairstyle.

One fan just couldn't believe that Liv cut her hair off.

A fan tweeted that they fell in love with the idea of short-hair Liv.

Another fan was left devasted and asked Liv why she did it.

One fan tweeted that she shouldn't have done that to her beautiful hair.

Another fan tweeted as they believe Liv made a huge mistake by cutting off her hair and also said that she is going to regret it.

Vince Russo did not like Liv Morgan challenging Rhea Ripley for a match on WWE RAW

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the backstage segment involving Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a major flaw because no one would buy that someone of Liv's height would talk trash to a giant like The Eradicator.

"I am looking at Liv Morgan, and I am going to producer mode, that’s where I go when I see these backstage segments. I see Liv, and I see Rhea Ripley [points out the difference in size]. They got to be some concern there. There’s gotta be, ‘Some may say I am crazy for challenging Rhea Ripley for a match but I believe.’ To be cocky and confident going in a match against Rhea Ripley, you're an imbecile. Like seriously, there’s got to be ‘Maybe I am not making the smartest decision I ever made in my life but I get to stand tall for my partner,'" said Russo.

There is no update on when Liv will return from her injury. Fans hope she will be clear for WWE Payback which will take place on September 2.

