"Not buying him as a singles champion" - Former Bloodline member shouldn't dethrone Gunther despite his latest victory on RAW, claims the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe doesn't want Gunther's historic title reign to end at the hands of former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey defeated Gunther's stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser. Jey came to the aid of Kofi Kingston, who was blindsided by Imperium. This led to a singles match between the Jey and Kaiser, with the former coming out victorious.

Following Jey's win over Kaiser, fans on social media suggested the possibility of the former Bloodline member facing Gunther in a singles match. However, a portion of the WWE Universe is against the idea of Jey dethroning Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey is a former multi-time tag team champion. Earlier this year, he and his brother, Jimmy Uso, lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1.

After being traded to Monday Night RAW, Jey won the tag team championships once again, as he and Cody Rhodes captured the titles for their first and only reign so far. However, Jey is yet to win a singles championship.

Jey Uso discussed the idea of facing Gunther in a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

In the past, Jey Uso has unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, the 38-year-old star has claimed that he wouldn't mind challenging The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking in an interview with The Ringer, Jey mentioned that his dad, the legendary Rikishi, had won the Intercontinental Championship. Wrestling legend and Anoa'i family legend Umaga also held the title.

Jey said:

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based company plans on moving forward with a potential feud between Jey and Gunther.

The Ring General successfully defended his title on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, as he once again defeated The Miz.

Gunther is expected to take time off from in-ring action after having defended his title against top names throughout 2023.

