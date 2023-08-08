"Not convinced anyone feels big enough" - Fans believe "WWE has failed at creating new stars" to take down current champion

WWE has some dominant champions performing on the main roster, and Gunther has been one of the most ruthless ones. The Ring General won the Intercontinental Championship soon after his main roster move, and fans believe no one has built anyone up to his level.

Gunther won the Intercontinental Title on June 10, 2022. He has defended the gold ferociously over the past year and has taken down big stars like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet.

Gunther’s 430+ day reign has seen him retain his title in some of the best WWE matches in recent memory. He hasn’t required much help to retain his gold, unlike the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sean Ross Sapp recently took to Twitter to question who could take down The Ring General. The Austrian star defeated Drew McIntyre in a vicious contest to retain the gold at SummerSlam.

Many fans pitched the names of some top stars. However, most pointed out that no one is convincing enough to defeat The Austrian Anomaly.

Check out the reactions below:

Californio @Californio415 @SeanRossSapp There is a reason he’s been Champ for so long, there is no replacement. WWE has failed at creating new stars.

🇮🇳SameerJain #RebelMoon @sameerj2003 @SeanRossSapp No body, relinquish the title and move on to bigger things. Then face likes of Finn, Priest, Seth, Roman, etc.

Justin Lee @Jlee_318 @SeanRossSapp No one. Gunther beats Seth Rollins at WM 40 for The WHC and drops the IC title the next night.

Gunther has been leading the Imperium faction exceptionally. He has always been the clear center of attention in his faction, unlike The Bloodline where each member has had their own spotlight.

The company seems to be high on The Ring General, and it will be tough for the creative team to hand him a loss to free him for a world championship opportunity.

WWE fans want to see a top babyface defeat Gunther for the title

Throughout his WWE career, the leader of Imperium has only been pinned thrice. The first time he was pinned was during the 2019 Survivor Series where Drew McIntyre eliminated him after hitting Claymore.

Ilja Dragunov was the second man to pin him, taking away his NXT UK Championship. Bron Breakker was the last superstar to take down The Austrian Anomaly in a clash for the NXT Title.

Fans now believe that only Chad Gable can defeat Gunther on the main roster. Gable has already had a competitive match against the champion, and it would be great to see him win his first singles championship in WWE.

However, the creative team will need to book an incredible underdog storyline for Chad Gable if they plan on giving him the big win.

Who do you want to see defeat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship? Take your pick in the comments section below.

