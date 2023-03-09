"Not even close", "Facts!" - WWE Universe reacts to Bully Ray selecting legendary female star as the greatest of all time

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz in the promotion, has selected his pick for the best female superstar of all time.

WWE tweeted out a question to fans on International Women's Day and asked them to name the best female superstar of all time. Wrestling fans responded in droves by naming superstars of today like Charlotte Flair and Bayley, while others picked legends from the past such as Chyna and AJ Lee.

Bully went in a different direction and named WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young as his pick for the best female wrestler ever. Mae had a legendary wrestling career that spanned decades before she passed away in 2014.

"Mae Young. Good talk. Bye," tweeted Bully Ray.

Many wrestling fans responded to Bully on Twitter and agreed with the 51-year-old. However, some claimed that he may just be selecting Mae Young because he powerbombed her off the entrance ramp and through a table on the March 13, 2000 edition of RAW.

Thorne is Reloading @ThorneTheViking @bullyray5150 Honestly there are not many names (yet) you can put up against her. For me her only real competition are japanese legends like Bull Nakano. @bullyray5150 Honestly there are not many names (yet) you can put up against her. For me her only real competition are japanese legends like Bull Nakano.

Lewis @lewniverse @bullyray5150 Not many things in life are certain but you can always count on Bully giving Mae her flowers… @bullyray5150 Not many things in life are certain but you can always count on Bully giving Mae her flowers…

Joe Orlik @Dutchmeezz @bullyray5150 Crazy how one of the current greats has to wait till they are 80 and get power bombed off a stage just to come close. @bullyray5150 Crazy how one of the current greats has to wait till they are 80 and get power bombed off a stage just to come close.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on a possible Dudley Boyz reunion

IMPACT Wrestling's Bully Ray recently disclosed that he doesn't think a Dudley Boyz reunion is coming anytime soon.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bully Ray noted that the reunion isn't likely to happen because D-Von Dudley's physical health will not allow him to compete in a match. Bully made sure to clarify that he has no heat with his former tag team partner and the two are still friends.

"Physically I don’t think so because I don’t think that D-Von can do it anymore. We’ve had the conversation, and for the world to know, because people on social media take things out of context and run with sh*t, it’s ridiculous. Me and D-Von have been like this [tight] since day 1. There has never been an issue with me and D-Von. All this sh*t that you like to run with these clickbait headlines, f*ck off," said Bully Ray.[H/TWrestlingNews.co]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Speaking to @ChrisVanVliet , Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) ruled out the in-ring return of The Dudley Boyz. Speaking to @ChrisVanVliet, Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) ruled out the in-ring return of The Dudley Boyz. https://t.co/jhp7UVekmL

The women's division in WWE has set the bar high for the professional wrestling industry. Several marquee matchups are already lined up in the women's division for WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see which of the most popular female stars today will be regarded as legends down the line.

Who do you believe is the greatest female superstar of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes