"Not even close" - Fans blast WWE's ranking of the greatest title changes in history

WWE is celebrating 60 years of its top championship and recently released a list of the top 30 title changes in the company’s history. However, many fans are unhappy with the top five entries on the list.

The 20-minute video published by the company recognizing the most important WWE Championship changes in history caught the eye of fans. The video features big names, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, and Mick Foley.

The company has worked hard to make its top title the most sought-after championship in the entire wrestling industry. It’s no secret that the WWE Championship is arguably the most important title in all wrestling.

However, many fans are not happy with the top five title changes on the list made by the company. The Wrestling Ops Twitter handle shared the top five title changes on the social media platform, and fans responded with mixed reactions.

5) Hogan def. Iron Sheik

4) Steve Austin def. Shawn Michaels

3) Seth Rollins’ MITB cash-in

2) Kofi Kingston def. Daniel Bryan

1) Mankind def. The Rock



While some believe the list is "solid," many others think the company missed out on many more important title changes that should have made the top five. Daniel Bryan’s iconic World Heavyweight Championship win is missing from the list, while Eidde Guerrero’s emotional win also did not make the cut.

Some fans were also surprised by Kofi Kingston’s win making the top five, while Bryan and Jeff Hardy were kept out.

Kofi Kingston’s iconic WWE title win against Daniel Bryan made it to the number two spot. While the New Day leader had a great run with the title, it was negatively affected by how he lost it to Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns is the only superstar to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Fans have seen the company unify the world championships on a few occasions. At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

While the idea worked initially, things haven’t turned out too well in recent months. The RAW brand has suffered without a world champion, especially when The Tribal Chief has worked a lighter schedule than most other champions.

Splitting the two titles soon could prove to be a good business decision, especially with the 2023 WWE Draft coming up. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for nearly 1000 days, and he could continue to retain that title while giving the other up.

Meanwhile, stars such as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor have worked hard enough over the past year or so to deserve a world title run on RAW.

Do you think the value of the WWE Title has suffered since being unified? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

