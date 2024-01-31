"Not good at all" "She shouldn't be there" - WWE Universe lashes out at 22-year-old star following recent appearance

WWE has undergone several changes over the past few weeks, and one major change came down in NXT when Ava was named the new General Manager.

After just a handful of matches, the company made the 22-year-old the General Manager of the brand, and has since been left in the position of power. Last night, she made the match between Dijak and Joe Gacy official for NXT Vengence Day, but when the clip was shared online, she faced much more backlash.

Throughout the comments on the post, fans have commented on how they believe the company is now doing The Rock a favor since his daughter has yet to improve and that Ava being seen as General Manager is nepotism.

Ava has been working in WWE for several years and learned her craft as a wrestler before being promoted to her current position.

Despite climbing through the ranks and proving that she is willing to push herself in the business, Ava has still been hit with a lot of backlash throughout her short career.

Former WWE Champion The Rock was recently added to TKO's Board of Directors

Ava was thrown into the business at the deep end, something that her father, The Rock, knew all about when he tried to follow in his own father's footsteps.

Stepping out from a shadow cast by the size of The Rock would always be hard for Ava, and it could become much harder now her father had joined the Board of Directors in WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

The announcement was made ahead of the Royal Rumble, and it appears that The Rock could now have a little more say in what his daughter does in the company.

WWE legend is expected to be part of WrestleMania this year if his bout against Roman Reigns goes ahead. Rumors surrounding the match are still circulating and are expected to continue until Cody Rhodes makes his official decision.

Do you think wrestling fans are being harsh on Ava after a short time on TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

