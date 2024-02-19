Not Judgment Day, or The Miz - R-Truth helps top name from another faction beat John Cena's last WrestleMania opponent

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently helped a top star beat John Cena's last WrestleMania opponent during The Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Fresco, CA. The top star in question is LWO's Carlito.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Truth has been trying to become a part of The Judgment Day. The former 24/7 Champion has tried to help the fearsome faction win matches on multiple occasions, but the members have not accepted him with open arms yet.

However, during the latest live event held in Fresco, CA, the 52-year-old came out to distract John Cena's last WrestleMania opponent, Austin Theory. Ever since his victory over Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Theory has not had the best of times on WWE SmackDown. He lost his US Championship, and he is not under the spotlight as prominently as he was before.

A fan uploaded a video from the WWE Supershow on Twitter in which Truth can be seen hilariously asking Carlito for a tag-in during a singles match between Carlito and Theory. After the LWO member tagged him in, the RAW star distracted Theory, which helped his opponent win the match by pinfall.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest said R-Truth was a mascot of The Judgment Day

During a recent interview on SonyLiv's WWE Super Dhamaal, Damian Priest confirmed that R-Truth was not a part of The Judgment Day.

The Archer of Infamy added that Truth was more like a mascot of the fearsome faction who works for the "organization".

"R-Truth is not in The Judgment Day. It’s like saying a mascot of a sports team. He is not on the team. He is just kinda there, works for the organization, so I would say that," Priest said.

Many fans believe Truth might turn heel to join The Judgment Day at some point and become their leader. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the 52-year-old star's future.

