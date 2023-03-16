"Not if he's just going to lose" - WWE fans react to former Universal Champion possibly bringing back iconic persona at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to battle a member of The Judgment Day in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39 and fans are expecting an iconic character to return.

Finn Balor accepted The Rated-R Superstar's challenge for the match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Balor and Edge's rivalry has gone on for months, as The Judgment Day immediately betrayed the 49-year-old once Finn joined. Many fans are expecting Balor to bring back The Demon persona as a heel for the match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

WrestlingWorldCC on Twitter asked the WWE Universe if Finn needs to bring The Demon back to defeat The Ultimate Opportunist at this year's WrestleMania.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should Finn Balor call in a purple demon for Wrestlemania? 🤔 Should Finn Balor call in a purple demon for Wrestlemania? 🤔 https://t.co/9LnTiWxZ05

Many fans were excited about the possibility of seeing The Demon at SoFi Stadium, but some claimed that the promotion shouldn't bring the gimmick back if Balor is going to lose at the premium live event.

DeShun Loyal @SmokeDeshun @WrestlingWCC Yes because Edge has already dominated Finn Balor "human form" multiple times @WrestlingWCC Yes because Edge has already dominated Finn Balor "human form" multiple times

Puke Skywalker @theeJan1tor @WrestlingWCC Yes ! And I think Edge should come up through the fire with Gangrel for his Last Wrestlemania @WrestlingWCC Yes ! And I think Edge should come up through the fire with Gangrel for his Last Wrestlemania

Roberto Makoto🤘🏾🔺📼👾 @MakotoKorp @WrestlingWCC I don't think so. The prince persona he's been doing it's waaaaaay cooler imo @WrestlingWCC I don't think so. The prince persona he's been doing it's waaaaaay cooler imo

It's Bear 🐻 @BearAnsky @WrestlingWCC Please let it be the end of Edge vs Judgement Day. It's played out @WrestlingWCC Please let it be the end of Edge vs Judgement Day. It's played out

Amanda @amandaweslee627 @WrestlingWCC We have never had the demon as a heel so it would be interesting @WrestlingWCC We have never had the demon as a heel so it would be interesting

Alex alexander @alexravenalexan @WrestlingWCC No the demon should only be used as a face character in my opinion @WrestlingWCC No the demon should only be used as a face character in my opinion

WWE RAW star Finn Balor makes fun of Edge ahead of WrestleMania

Finn Balor recently appeared on The Bump and mocked Edge for the size of his head.

Edge and Beth Phoenix got some revenge on The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber when they defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Ripley brutally attacked Beth Phoenix last year at Extreme Rules during Edge's "I Quit" bout against Finn Balor.

Speaking on The Bump, the 41-year-old vowed to crush Edge and his oversized head with the Coup de Grace the next time he sees him.

"So, when Edge decides to return to RAW, decides to return his big giant over-sized head to television, I will climb up on the top rope, I will jump as high as I can, and I will crush him," said Balor.

Edge has already announced that he plans to retire when WWE returns to Toronto later this year. Time will tell if he picks up a victory in his (potentially) final WrestleMania match against Balor in Los Angeles.

Are you excited about the Hell in a Cell match at the biggest show of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes