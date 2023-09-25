Not Roman Reigns, wrestling veteran picks another name as the future of WWE

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff feels Cody Rhodes is going to be the top star for WWE in the next few years.

Cody returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and faced Seth Rollins. Since then, he has been the biggest babyface for the company. He even went up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the odds were heavily against him, with The Bloodline interfering in the matchup, leading to his eventual defeat.

This week on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff maintained that while Roman has been the biggest star for the company over the last three years, the company would revolve around Cody over the next few years.

"Roman Reigns certainly is the man right now, that's where the focus is. Cody's gotta be the guy. As of right now, Cody is the future of WWE for the next 24-36 months, for sure. What happens after that, who knows, injuries, other opportunities, other stars that come out of the woodwork? Who knows what the future is?" Eric continued, "I would imagine most of the planning and the conversation are around Cody and what's gonna happen at WrestleMania." [0:43 - 1:25]

Cody Rhodes will open WWE RAW this week

It will be an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW this week. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off the show.

The American Nightmare has been in a heated rivalry with the nefarious faction, the Judgment Day. Last week, he came through and defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Money in the Bank rematch. He even fought side-by-side with Jey Uso when the former Bloodline member was attacked by Finn Balor and Damian Priest after his match with Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see what Cody has to say this week on RAW.

