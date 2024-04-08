"Not staying after that bulls**t" - Drew McIntyre's family member sends a frustrating message after his controversial loss at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship, only to drop it a few minutes later. McIntyre's brother John Galloway wasn't pleased with the outcome.

In the opening match of the night, McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins in a hard-fought match to become only the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion. Post-match, the Scotsman got into an argument with CM Punk, who was on commentary duty for the match.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk eventually got into a brawl, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Judgment Day member walked out as the new champion.

On Twitter/X, Drew McIntyre's brother expressed his frustration, as the now-former World Heavyweight Champion was dethroned within minutes.

"Not staying after that bulls**t, I'm going to be there for my brother right now. Thank you for the nice messages but this is bo*****s. Goodnight Philadelphia," wrote John Galloway.

Check out Galloway's tweet here.

Priest is currently in his first reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After his victory over McIntyre, he was joined by The Judgment Day during the post-match celebration.

On Night One, Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The SmackDown Tag Team Titles were won by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory and the RAW Tag Team Titles were won by Awesome Truth.

