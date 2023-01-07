Notes from Today's internal meeting at WWE following Vince McMahon's Return - Report

Shockwaves were sent throughout the WWE Universe today when it was announced that founder Vince McMahon would return to the company's Board of Directors. We now have new reports on what transpired during today's company-wide meeting.

News first broke of McMahon returning to WWE yesterday. Reports stated that the 77-year-old billionaire intended to rejoin the company's Board of Directors for the purposes of potentially facilitating a future sale of the company.

This propelled some fans into an instant panic, with many fearing that any creative progress made in the Triple H regime would be undone. However, reports are now saying that the message from the top brass to all employees is simple: "business as usual."

According to Fightful Select, today's company meeting did not include any WWE Superstars or other on-screen talent. The outlet stated that those who led the discussion "stressed" that "day-to-day" operations at the company would not change. The session was led by Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, President Nick Khan, and CFO Frank Riddick.

Furthermore, the report notes that those who led the meeting spoke in-depth about Vince McMahon's current stake in the company as a controlling shareholder and the possibility of a sale and negotiation of a media rights deal. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the company expressed how a sale could be a "positive" thing:

"It was noted that the WWE sale could be a huge positive, and that they would be looking at potential sale offers before negotiating the rights fees. Vince McMahon will get final say. They said a sale might not happen, and the company could be taken private if there's a sale." - Sean Ross Sapp, Twitter

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down and retired from his position as CEO of the company in the summer of 2022. This happened amidst ongoing investigations into allegations of "hush money" paid to an ex-WWE employee.

It should be noted that WWE's stock had surged at the start of trading this morning, finishing off at a nearly 17% increase.

Two individuals have resigned from WWE since Vince McMahon's return

In a recent press release, WWE confirmed that Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh had resigned from the company. It's been noted that Man Jit Singh played a significant role in the investigation against Vince McMahon prior to his departure this summer:

"Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh have resigned from the Board of WWE as of today...Man Jit Singh was the leading investigator on the Vince McMahon investigation internally" - Sean Ross Sapp

As of right now, there is no indication that either McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon or son-in-law Paul Levesque will be stepping down from their respective positions as Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer.

