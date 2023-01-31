"Now that's funny"- WWE Universe brutally trolls 36-year-old star after she takes credit for Becky Lynch's historic match 

Netizens brutally trolled WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair after the 36-year-old's recent statement about the WrestleMania 35 main event that also featured Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in a winner-take-all triple threat match for the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles. The match was historic in more than one way, as it was the first women's main event match in WrestleMania history.

While Charlotte was added to the match towards the end, she doesn't believe she was shoehorned into the match. The Queen recently stated on the Busted Open podcast that she feels she made the match come together.

The SmackDown Women's Champion's comments did not sit well with the Twitterati, as many many felt that the match did not need her and revolved around Becky and Rousey.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Dave @DavieC726 @Fightful That’s huge ego talking. Everyone wanted Becky v Ronda. No charlotte whatsoever @Fightful That’s huge ego talking. Everyone wanted Becky v Ronda. No charlotte whatsoever

TribalLoser106 @TribalLoser106



Literally everyone with a functioning brain: @Fightful Charfraud: “I made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together”Literally everyone with a functioning brain: @Fightful Charfraud: “I made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together”Literally everyone with a functioning brain: https://t.co/YxRiZaOHmm

acdcste22 @acdcste22 @Fightful As a massive fan of Charlotte I wanted to see Ronda vs Becky in a singles. That was the match 99% wanted (I’m sure there’s some that were happy). Feels like a huge opportunity wasted as that Ronda/Becky rivalry was white hot. @Fightful As a massive fan of Charlotte I wanted to see Ronda vs Becky in a singles. That was the match 99% wanted (I’m sure there’s some that were happy). Feels like a huge opportunity wasted as that Ronda/Becky rivalry was white hot.

☁❤𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒛𝒚𝑹𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓 ❤☁ @JerzyRampaige @Fightful Right Charlotte right...if it wasn't for Becky getting hot and Rondas name, you wouldn't have main evented wm35 @Fightful Right Charlotte right...if it wasn't for Becky getting hot and Rondas name, you wouldn't have main evented wm35

Ry Gillon @MrNiceGuyRy @Fightful @SeanRossSapp No, she didn't. It felt forced and was saved by the backstage segment where they were arrested. @Fightful @SeanRossSapp No, she didn't. It felt forced and was saved by the backstage segment where they were arrested.

Jordan S @JordanS1800 @Fightful Charlotte winning the Smackdown Women title weeks before WM 35, devalue the title. @Fightful Charlotte winning the Smackdown Women title weeks before WM 35, devalue the title.

Becky Lynch was victorious in the match at WWE WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch was at the height of her star power during her first run as The Man in 2018-19. Her rivalry with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the time cemented her position at the top of WWE's women's division.

Becky defeated Rousey and The Queen at WrestleMania 35 to win both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships. She was also given the nickname 'Becky Two Belts' after the historic win.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 3 years ago today, Becky Lynch wins it all at Wrestlemania 35 3 years ago today, Becky Lynch wins it all at Wrestlemania 35 🔥 https://t.co/Y2HczfdaJl

Being a double champion, The Man had to pull double duty at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. While she was able to retain the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans, Lynch was defeated by Charlotte Flair in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She went on to hold the RAW Women's Championship for over a year. She eventually had to relinquish the title due to pregnancy. The previous night's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner Asuka later became the champion.

Becky Lynch is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley on RAW. The duo is slated to lock horns in a Steel Cage match next week.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes