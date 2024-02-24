"Now that's just a straight up lie", "Bigger than your whole career" - Top WWE star slammed by fans for comments about The Rock

The Rock has officially joined The Bloodline, and the percentage of him returning to the ring for a WWE match soon has never been higher.

During the Attitude Era, he was one of the biggest names of the pro-wrestling juggernaut. Since then, Dwayne Johnson has carved out a Hollywood career but still found time to make sporadic appearances in WWE. In terms of box-office numbers, The Great One does not have a lot of competitors.

So naturally, when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins claimed that he operates at levels way above The Rock, fans found it funny. They took to social media to point out to The Visionary how ludicrous his statement is.

The WWE Universe reacts to Seth's comments about The Rock:

On the contrary, there were quite a few who were on Seth's side, agreeing that the World Heavyweight Champion was better than The Rock. The crux of the argument was that Rollins is a better in-ring worker than the Attitude Era star.

Many are expecting the teased WrestleMania XL tag team contest - The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The back-and-forth between The Great One and the World Heavyweight Champion are all seemingly the buildup to the eventual clash. Rollins even took shots at the legend during the Elimination Chamber: Perth press event.

Which WWE star does Seth Rollins want to defend his World Heavyweight Title against at WrestleMania XL?

The men's Elimination Chamber match Saturday night features Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

Speaking with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun ahead of the Chamber event, the World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he would love to revisit his rivalry with Randy Orton from nine years ago:

"I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful."

Ahead of WrestleMania 31, The Viper turned on Seth Rollins on RAW, flipping him off and abandoning his tag partner during a match against Roman Reigns. Orton was booted out of The Authority for good after this, and he squared off with Rollins on The Grandest Stage.

Not only did The Apex Predator score the win at WrestleMania in 2015, but he also hit arguably the best RKO of all time on Seth Rollins, countering the latter's attempt at a Curb Stomp.