"NXT next week = WrestleMania" WWE fans react to The Undertaker's potential appearance at NXT next week

The reports regarding WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker making a one-off appearance at NXT next week have sent fans into a frenzy.

In a move to counter AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday next week, WWE announced massive names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman to appear in the next episode of NXT. It seems like the Stamford-based company is coming out with all guns blazing for the head-to-head against AEW next Tuesday.

Wrestle Ops took to Twitter to share the possibility of The Undertaker showing up at the white & gold brand next Tuesday. The Twitter account pointed out there is no official announcement regarding the on-screen appearance, but The Phenom will be at the Performance Center on the given day.

"While there is no word yet as to whether he will appear on camera, the word around the WWE Performance Center yesterday and today has been that The Undertaker will be in Orlando, Florida next week, including Tuesday’s #WWENXT," Wrestle Ops wrote.

Wrestling fans were caught by surprise by this revelation. It led to some of the most hilarious reactions from the fans.

One fan brought out the possibility of Baron Corbin having a motorcycle race around the ring with The American Bada**.

Another Twitter user pointed out that Shawn Michaels might have called all his buddies to war against All Elite Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see whether The Undertaker shows up on the developmental brand. But one thing that is certainly evident is that the Tuesday Night war is well and truly on.

AEW has also geared up to challenge WWE's announcements

To counter the presence of major main event stars on NXT next Tuesday, AEW has also announced a stacked match card. AEW is not playing around either and will look to take on NXT with a competitive spirit.

This Tuesday will mark the in-ring debut of Adam 'Edge' Copeland in the promotion as he competes against Luchasaurus in a singles match. Jon Moxley is also scheduled to make his return after the concussion he suffered. The former WWE Champion will face Rey Fenix in a rematch for the International Championship. In another match, AEW Women's World Champion Saraya will defend her title against Hikaru Shida.

