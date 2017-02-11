WWE News: NXT Tapings added to WrestleMania week

Another event has been added to WrestleMania week.

by Rohit Nath News 11 Feb 2017, 16:17 IST

Full Sail University will as always be host to the NXT tapings

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that there will be NXT tapings held at Full Sail University in Orlando as part of WrestleMania week. The news has since been made official and tickets for the event go on sale from February 24th, 10:00 AM EST.

In case you didn’t know...

NXT normally do their tapings at Full Sail University for television. The only other tapings they normally do are before and after TakeOver specials in order to have a filler episode after the special.

WrestleMania has expanded beyond simply being a weekend event. This time, WrestleMania will be a 6-day affair. Apart from 5 shows, there are other special attractions for travelling fans as well, such as WrestleMania Axxess.

NXT TakeOver specials have now become part and parcel of Big 4 Pay-Per-View weekends, normally being held in the same venue as the main roster PPVs (minus WrestleMania)

The heart of the matter

The WrestleMania week schedule looks as follows:

Friday, 31st March – Hall Of Fame – Amway Center

Saturday, 1st April – NXT TakeOver: Orlando – Amway Center

Sunday, 2nd April – WrestleMania 33 – Camping World Stadium

Monday, 3rd April – RAW – Amway Center

Tuesday, 4th April – SmackDown Live – Amway Center

Wednesday, 5th April – NXT tapings – Full Sail University

The schedule excludes Axxess and other activities.

The WrestleMania week has undoubtedly turned into a huge attraction for travelling fans and gives them their money’s worth. WWE even offers travel packages for an all-inclusive price which includes tickets to all the above events and others as well.

What’s next?

NXT will have a huge impact at the WrestleMania weekend. It is quite common during “Big 4” PPV weekends that NXT TakeOvers get more praise from fans over the main roster PPVs.

Full Sail University NXT tapings normally sell out rapidly, but since it’s WrestleMania weekend, it will likely sell out faster than usual.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is quite convenient for WWE to have NXT tapings at Full Sail since WrestleMania is in Florida, which is the home of NXT and the WWE Performance Center. The tapings should be extremely interesting, coming off NXT TakeOver: Orlando, which will be arguably their biggest show of the year.

Coming off of WrestleMania weekend, NXT will want to put out the best, most exciting month of content leading up to their next TakeOver show.

