NXT vs TNA Women's Survivor Series style match: Multiple botches and in-ring confusion overshadow barnburner

NXT and TNA competed in a Survivor Series-style match tonight. However, the match was filled with multiple botches.As tensions between NXT and TNA continued to escalate over the weeks, both brands came to blows two weeks ago during the title vs. title match between Trick Williams and Oba Femi. Therefore, NXT GM Ava and TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, announced Showdown, where stars from both brands would compete against each other. Two Survivor Series-style matches were announced - one for the men and one for women.On the women's side, Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice represented Team NXT while Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade represented Team TNA. The match itself provided many dramatic and exciting moments. However, the exciting match was overshadowed by the number of botches that took place.During the match, Mara Sade tried to hit a moonsault on Jaida Parker but missed her completely. Moments later, Kelani Jordan pinned Lola Vice, but the ring announcer announced that she had won the match instead of announcing that an elimination had occurred. This even confused the TNA Knockouts World Champion. If that wasn't enough, Sol hit a Sol Snatcher on Kelani towards the end of the match, but she barely connected. All these botches detracted from what was otherwise a great match. In the end, Jacy Jayne and Sol Ruca were the sole survivors of the black and silver brand.The Hardy Boyz became double champions tonight at NXT ShowdownTonight's episode kicked off with The Hardy Boyz, who faced off against Darkstate in a title vs. title match with everybody banned from ringside. As expected, both teams put on an exciting match.In the end, Matt and Jeff Hardy were able to overcome Darkstate to become double champions. They also made history by becoming the first TNA stars to win WWE gold.It will be interesting to see which brand will emerge victorious in the men's Survivor Series-style match.