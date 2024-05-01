Oba Femi defeats RAW star to retain NXT North American Title; gets confronted by returning superstar

Oba Femi successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against WWE RAW Superstar Ivar in Week Two of the NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 event. After the bout, the champion was confronted by a returning Wes Lee.

During the match, Ivar sent Oba crashing into the stairs at ringside. He then followed it up with a crossbody, sending his opponent through the barricade. Back in the ring, the Nigerian star hit The Viking Raiders member with two running elbow strikes in the corner. He went for a third one but ran into a spinning leg kick.

Ivar was setting up the moonsault but Oba Femi lifted him off the turnbuckles and planted him with a Samoan Drop. Ivar hit another spin kick and successfully performed the moonsault. He went for the cover but Femi put his leg on the rope, breaking the pin.

Expand Tweet

Ivar hit Oba with a senton and tried to hit another moonsault but he was taken down with an electric chair slam. Femi then planted the RAW Superstar with a pop-up powerbomb to win the match. After the bout, Wes Lee made a surprise return and confronted Oba Femi. The 29-year-old star certainly must be looking to win the NXT North American Championship back.