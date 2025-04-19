Oba Femi retains the NXT Championship in an instant classic against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans at Stand & Deliver

Oba Femi retained the NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in the main event of Stand & Deliver 2025 earlier today, ahead of WrestleMania Night One.

Ad

Femi, Williams, and Evans pushed each other to the absolute limit. The Young OG came close to winning the title more than once, and the same could be said for Trick. The former NXT Champion even took out the referee, but it backfired massively, as he couldn't get the three count on Je'Von after connecting with The Trick Shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Oba Femi retained the title after taking Williams out. He connected with his finishing maneuver on Evans and kept him down for the three count.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The 26-year-old superstar won the title by defeating Williams in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Eddy Thorpe, on January 7, 2025. He then followed up with a successful title defense in another Triple Threat Match, involving Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. At NXT Roadblock on March 11, Femi defeated TNA's Moose to retain the NXT Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi's next challenger hasn't been revealed as of now. The NXT men's division is stacked with talent, and with Evans coming agonizingly close to winning the title, a singles match between him and Femi could also be in store for the future. However, nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More