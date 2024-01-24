"Oba Femi's true slayer has arrived," "Dream match" - WWE Universe reacts to 36-year-old possibly heading to NXT

WWE NXT has been picking up momentum under the new regime. Recently, fans discovered a new report regarding the future of a 36-year-old star and believe heading to the developmental brand could be beneficial in the form of dream matches.

Lately, there have been a lot of talks around Kazuchika Okada's future after he gave his notice to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Some fans want him at All Elite Wrestling as he has previously worked, and some want him in WWE under Triple H and Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

Recently, a report from Monthly Puroresu stated that Okada is set to head to WWE and would likely start at the developmental brand. Fans have since reacted to the reports and dream matches that could take place with The Rainmaker.

Check out some reactions below:

The fans want matches against current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and NXT North American Champion Obi Femi if Okada joins the promotion. It will be interesting to see which company The Rainmaker will sign soon.

WWE NXT is gearing up for Vengeance Day 2024

Kazuchika Okada has dominated the competition in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and added his name to the history books by becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, Okada recently revealed that he has plans to leave Japan and head to the United States to explore more options in his career.

Meanwhile, NXT is gearing up for the first premium live event of the year as Vengeance Day will take place after Royal Rumble 2024. Currently, the entire card is not out, but a few key matches and storylines have already been announced or happening on weekly television.

After weeks of waiting, Trick Williams will get his title match against Ilja Dragunov at the event. Elsewhere, Roxanne Perez won a Fatal Four Way match and will face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship.

Moreover, the finals of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics will also happen during the event.

After winning the NXT North American Championship, Oba Femi also got his first challenger as Dragon Lee asked for a rematch at the event.

It will be an interesting start for Kazuchika Okada if he signs and possibly makes his first appearance during NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

