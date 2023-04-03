"Officially Buried" - WWE Universe wants Damage CTRL to disband after a humiliating loss at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 did not end the way Damage CTRL envisioned, as they added another loss to the column when the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus beat the trio. The WWE Universe is not at all happy with the stable's run and wants them to disband as soon as possible.

Last year, Bayley returned to WWE and created Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to dominate the women's division. However, the group has done nothing significant in terms of conquering the women's division. Their most notable achievement was winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, albeit with a lackluster run.

The trio once again failed to secure a victory when they went up against Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe wants the stable to disband as they feel Kai and Sky have the potential to become bigger stars once they step out of Bayley's shadow.

Check out some of the reactions:

Irregular Hunter Dash @DashJoestar96_ @WWE Damage CTRL HAS to break up within the next month. This is it for them @WWE Damage CTRL HAS to break up within the next month. This is it for them

BD Johnny23 @sonicboom9621 @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas A win for them does literally nothing. They just buried what should have been one of the best factions @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas A win for them does literally nothing. They just buried what should have been one of the best factions

BeautyWrestle @BeautyWrestle @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Why doesn’t Damage ctrl win any matches that matter? Why are they still a faction at this point? @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Why doesn’t Damage ctrl win any matches that matter? Why are they still a faction at this point?

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE



Lita and Trish Stratus, especially the latter, never missed a step - they were great.



Bayley was pinned.



Io Sky and Dakota Kai have got to kick her out of Damage Control.



She's holding them back... #WrestleMania @AmyDumas Really enjoyed that match.Lita and Trish Stratus, especially the latter, never missed a step - they were great.Bayley was pinned.Io Sky and Dakota Kai have got to kick her out of Damage Control.She's holding them back... #WWE @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Really enjoyed that match. Lita and Trish Stratus, especially the latter, never missed a step - they were great.Bayley was pinned.Io Sky and Dakota Kai have got to kick her out of Damage Control. She's holding them back... #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/aleQhJ1cJX

KingCtm @BXKing_C @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I love Damage Ctrl but they literally just lose seems like Io & Dakota should just turn on Bayley on Monday @WWE @trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I love Damage Ctrl but they literally just lose seems like Io & Dakota should just turn on Bayley on Monday

It will be interesting to see what's next for the stable since losing the majority of matches on the main roster.

Becky Lynch has entered WrestleMania 36, 38, and 39 in WWE as a champion

After beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch became the face of the company and cemented her legacy by winning both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

A year later, she entered WrestleMania 36 as the RAW Women's Champion and defended the title against Shayna Baszler. She later relinquished the title as she announced her pregnancy and went on maternal leave.

Last year, she ended her major feud against Bianca Belair when she entered the Grandest Stage of Them All with the RAW Women's Championship and lost it to The EST of WWE.

This year, she entered the Showcase of the Immortals alongside fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lita and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to beat Damage CTRL.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's feud with Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes