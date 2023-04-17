"Oh god, she's depressed" - WWE Universe is concerned for Bayley after her latest cryptic tweet

The WWE Universe has reacted to Bayley's latest tweet. Taking to Twitter, she posted a cryptic message, quoting the song "Killer" by Phoebe Bridgers.

The tweet caught many fans' attention, who expressed concern for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

A large portion of fans were also in favor of Bayley winning the RAW Women's Championship by dethroning Bianca Belair. At WrestleMania 39, The Role Model teamed up with her Damage CTRL stablemates in a losing effort against Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Bayley's post:

The Role Model was absent from RAW after WrestleMania 39, which led to several speculations and rumors within the WWE Universe regarding her future in the company. However, she was in the corner of IYO SKY, who defeated Piper Niven and 'Michin' Mia Yim to win a Triple Threat Match on a recent episode of RAW.

Vince Russo thinks that WWE should've positioned Bayley as the "John Cena" of the women's division

Russo claimed that The Role Model has lost her credibility due to the number of losses she has suffered. The veteran writer added that she no longer feels like a big star.

"When Bayley was doing the ponytail and the balloons, and the whole nine yards, and they were shooting the girls in the crowd, I made a statement very, very early on that Bayley could be a female version of John Cena. I made that way early on. At this point, credibility? She's a wrestler on the roster. That's all she is. There's nothing to her. There's no character, there's no gimmick, there's nothing," he said on Legion of RAW.

Bayley is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she has not won a title since returning to the company from her long-term injury at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

