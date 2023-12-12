"Oh she's pi*sed" - Fans convinced Rhea Ripley is legit angry at popular WWE Superstar

WWE fans believe that Rhea Ripley is legitimately angry at a current superstar.

Last night on WWE RAW, The Nightmare took on Maxxine Dupri in a highly anticipated singles encounter. It has been quite some time now since Maxxine became a crowd favorite, and she is doing fairly well for herself in the ring. Tonight, though, fans weren't impressed with her ring work, particularly one instance when a powerbomb move by Ripley was botched horribly.

Rhea Ripley didn't seem thrilled one bit, and many fans are convinced that she was angry at Maxxine over the botch. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Some fan reactions to the botch.

Rhea Ripley called the greatest woman wrestler of all time

Damian Priest and Ripley are members of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The group has been wreaking havoc on the main roster for well over a year now. Priest is incredibly close to Ripley in real life and considers her his little sister. Here's what he said about her on an episode of After The Bell:

“Greatest woman wrestler of all time. That’s where I’m at with Rhea. And I know it’s, everybody goes it’s a little early. Why? What title hasn’t she won yet? As far as where the women’s go. Who on this planet can stand in front of her and challenge her for that title, and you really think that they’re just going to have their way with her. Not one person on this entire planet. It doesn’t matter who it is. Rhea is the best.” [H/T ITR]

Ripley certainly seemed a bit upset over the botch on WWE RAW. It would be interesting to hear her thoughts on the match.

