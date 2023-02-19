"OHHHHHHHHHH MY GOD" - Twitter goes berserk after 35-year-old WWE star reverses Seth Rollins' move at Elimination Chamber

WWE Universe gave out their reactions after Johnny Gargano threw Seth Rollins from the top of a pod at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match began with The Visionary and Gargano's brawl. Eventually, Austin Theory was added to the match, who came out and attacked his arch-rival, Rollins. Judgment Day member Damian Priest was out next and took out all three men.

Shortly afterward, Bronson Reed entered the ring and went for Rollins and Gargano. The last person to enter was Montez Ford, who came in and showcased immense strength. Eventually, all the other men came together to take down Reed jointly, thus eliminating him.

The Visionary and Gargano sat at the top of one of the pods when the former tried to powerbomb Johnny, but the latter reversed it and hit Seth with a hurricanrana from the top of the pod.

Wrestling fans on Twitter gave out their reactions to the same as they mentioned that the Men's Elimination Chamber match was one of the best matches they have witnessed so far. Fans were also shocked to see Johnny Gargano's performance at the Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes gave his honest opinion on Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently gave his honest opinion on Seth Rollins.

While speaking on My Mom's Basement, The American Nightmare discussed his rivalry with The Visionary as he mentioned that he felt like an outsider following his WWE return. He said that Rollins treated him as an asset despite them genuinely disliking each other.

"I was met with the ultimate individual Seth Rollins, who's carrying RAW and just so good and for him to not look at me as the enemy but for him to look at me as an asset. And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he'd tell you, he doesn't like me, I don't like Seth. We're not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking."

Rhodes further added that although he didn't feel welcome in the company because of his enmity with The Visionary, he met a few stars like Kofi Kingston who he was familiar.

