"Old people shouldn’t have Twitter" - Fans blast 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer for making a serious accusation against Trish Stratus

The WWE Universe wasn't happy over Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) accusing Trish Stratus of setting the women's division back.

Madusa and Stratus are both regarded by many as two of the biggest names in the history of women's wrestling. The 60-year-old did quite well for herself during her WWE run in the early-to-mid 90s. On the other hand, Stratus was quite possibly the most over-female pro wrestler in the company in the early 2000s.

Madusa took the wrestling world by storm yesterday when she made a serious accusation against Trish Stratus. It's still unclear if Madusa is working the fans or is serious about her comments.

Here's what she wrote:

The tweet quickly went viral and received a massive response from fans. WWE Universe were quick to blast Madusa over the accusations, as can be seen below:

#THANKYOUTRISH @trishyonce @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE @WWE Universe You abandoned women’s wrestling. Your time for redemption been over granny. You’ll never have the success that she’s had and will continue to have let that sink in slowly. @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE @WWEUniverse You abandoned women’s wrestling. Your time for redemption been over granny. You’ll never have the success that she’s had and will continue to have let that sink in slowly.

Tan The Man @TanTheMan_95 @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE



Trish paved the way, I watched wrestling for Trish. Not for you, I don’t even know who are you. Trish is my hero, the reason why I watch women’s wrestling. @WWE Universe Sorry who asked you Madusa, girl pack a suitcase and head for the retirement home, cos you’ve lost it.Trish paved the way, I watched wrestling for Trish. Not for you, I don’t even know who are you. Trish is my hero, the reason why I watch women’s wrestling. @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE @WWEUniverse Sorry who asked you Madusa, girl pack a suitcase and head for the retirement home, cos you’ve lost it. Trish paved the way, I watched wrestling for Trish. Not for you, I don’t even know who are you. Trish is my hero, the reason why I watch women’s wrestling.

Justin Leeper だよ！ @JustinLeeper_yo @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE

I would not get on a public platform & smack-talk my ex for carrying on & finding health & happiness after I left.

In fact, I regularly pray for that.



For you to attack someone as seemingly dedicated & talented as Trish for succeeding is not a great look. @WWE Universe I got divorced in 2016.I would not get on a public platform & smack-talk my ex for carrying on & finding health & happiness after I left.In fact, I regularly pray for that.For you to attack someone as seemingly dedicated & talented as Trish for succeeding is not a great look. @Madusa_rocks @trishstratuscom @WWE @WWEUniverse I got divorced in 2016.I would not get on a public platform & smack-talk my ex for carrying on & finding health & happiness after I left.In fact, I regularly pray for that.For you to attack someone as seemingly dedicated & talented as Trish for succeeding is not a great look.

Trish Stratus hasn't responded to the tweet yet

Many fans are still of the opinion that Madusa is working them with her tweet targeting Trish Stratus. It would be interesting to see what Stratus has to say in response to Madusa's accusations.

Stratus is a seven-time Women's Champion and is considered by many as the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time. WWE ranked Trish #1 in its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars of All Time.

For those unaware, Madusa bagged the #7 spot in the list. Both women have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While Trish was inducted in 2013, Madusa received the honor in 2015.

Trish Stratus recently turned heel by attacking Becky Lynch on an episode of WWE RAW. Here's what she had to say about her heel turn while appearing on Busted Open Radio:

“I’m constantly proving myself to myself, I think, and when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that is fun. It was fun to be in that capacity, to do it at that level, and at that stage, and then this is just an — I don’t know, I’m all about layers. I hadn’t dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. It was like, ‘Could I do this?’ When I did it, I loved it, this territory that we’re in now and so, to be able to go back in this capacity, it’s fun, and it’s a good story." [H/T Fightful]

Trish Stratus is reportedly scheduled to take on Becky Lynch somewhere down the line. The two megastars will possibly collide at SummerSlam 2023.

Will Madusa make a cameo at some point during this feud, or is she serious about her accusations? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Madusa's tweet aimed at Stratus? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes