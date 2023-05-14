"Old people shouldn’t have Twitter" - Fans blast 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer for making a serious accusation against Trish Stratus

The WWE Universe wasn't happy over Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) accusing Trish Stratus of setting the women's division back.
Madusa and Stratus are both regarded by many as two of the biggest names in the history of women's wrestling. The 60-year-old did quite well for herself during her WWE run in the early-to-mid 90s. On the other hand, Stratus was quite possibly the most over-female pro wrestler in the company in the early 2000s.
Madusa took the wrestling world by storm yesterday when she made a serious accusation against Trish Stratus. It's still unclear if Madusa is working the fans or is serious about her comments.
Here's what she wrote:
The tweet quickly went viral and received a massive response from fans. WWE Universe were quick to blast Madusa over the accusations, as can be seen below:
Trish Stratus hasn't responded to the tweet yet
Many fans are still of the opinion that Madusa is working them with her tweet targeting Trish Stratus. It would be interesting to see what Stratus has to say in response to Madusa's accusations.
Stratus is a seven-time Women's Champion and is considered by many as the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time. WWE ranked Trish #1 in its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars of All Time.
For those unaware, Madusa bagged the #7 spot in the list. Both women have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While Trish was inducted in 2013, Madusa received the honor in 2015.
Trish Stratus recently turned heel by attacking Becky Lynch on an episode of WWE RAW. Here's what she had to say about her heel turn while appearing on Busted Open Radio:
“I’m constantly proving myself to myself, I think, and when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that is fun. It was fun to be in that capacity, to do it at that level, and at that stage, and then this is just an — I don’t know, I’m all about layers. I hadn’t dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. It was like, ‘Could I do this?’ When I did it, I loved it, this territory that we’re in now and so, to be able to go back in this capacity, it’s fun, and it’s a good story." [H/T Fightful]
Trish Stratus is reportedly scheduled to take on Becky Lynch somewhere down the line. The two megastars will possibly collide at SummerSlam 2023.
Will Madusa make a cameo at some point during this feud, or is she serious about her accusations? Only time will tell.
What do you think of Madusa's tweet aimed at Stratus? Sound off in the comment section below.
