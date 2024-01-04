"OMFG ITS HAPPENING!" - WWE fans excited following massive hint at Sasha Banks' (Mercedes Moné) potential return

WWE fans are looking for the smallest of hints at Sasha Banks’ (Mercedes Moné) potential return to the company. They got just that recently, and many believe The Boss is returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Banks left the company in May 2022, after which she tried her luck in Japan. She won the IWGP Women's Championship and held it for almost two months. Mone is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Fans recently picked up a major hint regarding Sasha Banks’ return when her WWE profile was updated. Fans took a screenshot from Google showing that her profile was updated within 24 hours of taking the screengrab.

The update sent fans into a frenzy, and many believe that her profile has been updated ahead of her potential return to the company. WWE apparently did something similar before CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

One must note that the update could have happened for a few reasons. Google’s recrawling process allows it to access site pages to look for updates. It could also be a process of indexing, where the timestamp represents when Google last indexed the page, not necessarily when it was updated.

Many fans also pointed out that pages of Warlord, Yokozuna, Butch Reed, and many others were also updated according to Google in this time frame. Therefore, Sasha Banks doesn’t necessarily need to be returning to the company for the update to take place.

There were massive speculations about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) debuting in AEW instead of WWE

Sasha Banks changed her ring name to Mercedes Moné after leaving WWE. She performed in Japan under her new name and did well to amass a fanbase across the globe.

Fans could see her return as Mercedes Moné in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. However, there are also many speculations that she may join Tony Khan’s AEW soon.

Wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez had recently speculated that Mercedes would likely debut on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. However, the same did not happen. Here is what he said:

"I am not reporting this because I don't know, but I would be very surprised if Mercedes did not debut on Wednesday. I think we are gonna get that."

However, Tony Khan may soon pull The Boss to his company, especially after reports that talks between her and WWE did not materialize.

