"OMG IT'S HAPPENING", "WE ARE SO BACK" - Top WWE official's comments convince fans that CM Punk is returning

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they feel convinced that CM Punk is returning to the company after Shawn Michaels' comments.

Punk was associated with the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade, from 2005 to 2014. He became one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling business as he was a part of some of the most incredible matches. He also won several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Tag Team Championships, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Championship.

Recently, during the NXT No Mercy's Media Call, Shawn Michaels said that he would not hesitate to welcome Punk in NXT as he always enjoyed working with the Second City Saint.

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him" Michaels said.

Wrestle Features recently took to Twitter to post about The Heartbreak Kid's statements, which gathered a lot of attention from the fans in the comments section.

Fans were also convinced in the comments that CM Punk is definitely returning to WWE following Shawn Michaels' statements.

You can check out some of the fan reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

Jim Cornette believes CM Punk would make the biggest difference in WWE's business

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran said that no other wrestler can make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk, just like Cody Rhodes did when he made a jump to WWE from AEW.

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now or for the next year contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there it's a whole new world. Punk is [the] same thing. It is only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place" Cornette said.

Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for WWE to bring back The Best in the World after so many years. It would be definitely interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned.

