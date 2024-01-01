"OMG ITS HAPPENING," "LET THE RUMORS BEGIN" - Major MJF update has WWE and AEW fans intrigued

WWE and AEW fans want to see the best of entertainment in 2024. A recent report related to MJF has fans of both companies intrigued as it could lead to something big.

MJF held the AEW World Championship for a record reign lasting over 400 days. He did incredibly well to increase the worth of the title before finally losing to Samoa Joe at Worlds End.

Following the loss to Joe, it was reported that MJF could be taking some time off from the ring. However, a recent update stated that the former AEW World Champion has been removed from the company’s roster page.

Following the report, WWE fans are excited as it could mean that the hugely popular star could be heading to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. MJF has already made a name for himself outside the company, and Triple H could strap a rocket to his back in WWE.

Meanwhile, AEW fans think that it’s all a work and that the former world champion will return to the ring after a hiatus. However, they are hopeful of better things for the 27-year-old.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans want to see him make the move

Many fans aren't falling for the move

The Salt of the Earth has made a major impact on the wrestling world over the past few years. A single move by the former AEW World Champion has fans from both the top companies intrigued.

Many want to see him move to WWE where he could be made a top superstar. However, the overcrowding of top stars in the Stamford-based promotion might force him to stay out of quality storylines for some time.

MJF hit Samoa Joe with a popular WWE Superstar’s move at AEW Worlds End

The rumors regarding The Salt of the Earth’s move to WWE have been going on for some time now. However, it looks like he is far from signing a contract with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

MJF continued to keep fans interested in his next move by using former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s move during his match at Worlds End. He hit Samoa Joe with an F5 during the contest to earn a big pop from fans.

The tease during the match helped fans believe that he could be targeting The Beast Incarnate. It will be interesting to see whether the two men will ever face each other or not.

Do you want to see The Salt of the Earth jump ship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

