WWE presented the WrestleMania XL kick-off press event earlier today, just two months ahead of 'Mania, which takes place live from Philadelphia on April 6th and 7th.

The show included many WWE stars building up the biggest event of the year and noting that they would be a major part of it, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

During the conference, Ripley cut an interesting promo. She wasn't surprised that Bayley chose her former teammate at WrestleMania instead of her but called her Io Shirai by mistake.

Expand Tweet

This was the name that The Genius of The Sky was known as before she made her way into Damage CTRL and became IYO SKY.

While this isn't a major botch on the same show that Michael Cole claimed Pat McAfee was undefeated at WrestleMania and Bianca Belair claimed she was a WrestleMania Champion, it was one that many fans have reacted to on social media.

Expand Tweet

Several fans laughed at the fact that she said IYO's name wrong, while others went a bit over the top and claimed she should be fired for her error.

Since it was barely a botch from Rhea Ripley, WWE will not take any action against her. Many fans still refer to IYO by her old name.

Will Rhea Ripley be a major part of WWE WrestleMania 40?

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, meaning she will have a major role in WrestleMania if she can defeat Nia Jax in her home country of Australia when the company travels there next month.

On the same night, the Women's Elimination Chamber match will take place, which could see Becky Lynch emerge as the challenger for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Lynch is the only woman who has qualified for the match as of writing and was on-hand to confront Ripley at the press conference, further building up a potential showdown between the two women.

Did you notice Rhea Ripley's botch as part of the WrestleMania kick-off event? Share your thoughts or any other botches you spotted in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE