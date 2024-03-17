Omos is on a huge streak even though he has been absent from WWE TV

Omos has been away from WWE TV since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, The Nigerian Giant has been on a huge winning streak against a particular WWE Superstar at live events.

Omos has been utilized as a special attraction in WWE. We are towards the end of the first quarter of 2024 and fans have seen the former tag team champion only at the Royal Rumble PLE. Prior to the 30-man elimination match, the 7-foot tall superstar was seen in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam last year.

Even though he has been used limitedly on WWE TV, The Nigerian Giant is a huge attraction for WWE's live events. At these events, he is constantly seen in matches against WWE RAW Superstar Akira Tozawa. An interesting stat has made the rounds after their latest encounter. The Nigerian Giant has an ongoing 25-0 streak against the American Alpha star.

Expand Tweet

Will we see Omos at WrestleMania?

The seven-foot-tall star hasn't been advertised for WrestleMania yet, but given his special status in WWE, fans may see him utilized in some capacity. He was a part of last year's Show of Shows when he faced Brock Lesnar on Night Two. The Beast was able to put him down for the three-count after a thunderous F5 in the center of the ring.

Even though WWE's 'free agent' isn't a part of WrestleMania XL yet, he has been vocal about a particular dream match that he would want. In an interview with Muscle Memory a few months ago, Omos shared that facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania would be a dream match for him.

"If I could magically book a WrestleMania for me, at 'Mania in Philadelphia, it would be The Undertaker!"

While the possibility of this match taking place is highly unlikely, The Nigerian Giant was seen sharing a moment with The Deadman backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Poll : Do you want Omos to feature at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion