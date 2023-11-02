"On my Perro Aguayo sh*t…" - Dominik Mysterio sends a bold message after defending the North American Championship

On this week's episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended the North American Championship. Following his victory, he took to social media to send a bold message.

Mysterio recently became a two-time North American Champion, regaining the title from Trick Williams. Over the past week, he competed at several live events in Germany, and was also in action on RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio sent out a five-word message after defeating Nathan Frazer to retain the North American Title on this week's NXT.

"On my Perro Aguayo sh*t…" wrote Mysterio

Check out Mysterio's Instagram post here.

Dutch Mantell dismissed a rumor regarding Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated superstars in modern WWE history, and the hostile reactions from the WWE Universe speak for themselves.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that WWE doesn't play loud boos when Mysterio speaks on the microphone. Rather, the reactions are as genuine as they come.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell said:

"You're saying, and the accusation is, that they're piping in crowd noise when Dom talks? I don't believe that. No."

Mantell further added that WWE isn't pumping in the noise for Mysterio, as he believes they don't have to. He also added:

"A wrestling fan, when you tell them not to do something, that's like telling them to do something. It's that reverse psychology. No, I don't think they're pumping in the noise because they don't have to."

On NXT, Mysterio successfully retained the North American Title against Nathan Frazer, before he was attacked by the returning Wes Lee. The former North American Champion could be next in line to challenge "Dirty" Dom.

Meanwhile, on the main roster, Mysterio and The Judgment Day are still feuding with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Have you enjoyed Mysterio's reign as the North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

