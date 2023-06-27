“One hour time limit” - WWE Universe reacts to current champion’s first singles match on RAW in 4 years

The WWE Universe has reacted to the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be competing in a singles match for the first time in years tonight on RAW.

Rousey is scheduled to battle Raquel Rodriguez tonight on the red brand. Last Friday on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Baszler and Rousey will be defending the titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigeuz at Money in the Bank on July 1st. Liv returned from injury on SmackDown and delivered a warning to Rousey and Baszler ahead of tonight's show as well.

According to Cageside Seats, Ronda's last singles match on RAW was a Beat the Clock challenge against Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla of The Viking Raiders, in March 2019.

The wrestling world reacted to the announcement of the match, and many wrestling fans are looking forward to it, while others took the opportunity to poke fun at The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Ronda Rousey's booking on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was unhappy following a recent edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo discussed Rousey and Baszler's victory over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the June 5th edition of the red brand.

Chance and Carter gave it everything they had, but ultimately it was not enough. Russo wondered why the company decided to present the match as competitive in the first place and suggested that it made the champions look weak.

"You've got two young girls, their first match on television, and you're gonna bring Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler down to their level to make it a competitive match? Really? Really you gonna do that?" [1:02:38 - 1:03:32]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been dominant thus far as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be fascinating to see if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can overcome the odds and recapture the titles they never lost at Money in the Bank.

