"One last time please" - WWE Universe wants The Rock to rekindle his feud with iconic rival

The WWE Universe was treated to an incredible surprise as The Rock made his electrifying return on SmackDown this week. Many fans were left stunned at the return of the iconic superstar and are now pushing for him to rekindle one of his old rivalries.

Upon his return to the blue brand, the People's Champ confronted Austin Theory and took no time to dismantle him in front of the cheering crowd. The Rock laid out the A-Town Down star with his signature People's Elbow to shut him up for good and celebrated with Pat McAfee in the ring.

But it wasn't the last we saw of the Brahma Bull as a backstage segment saw him talking to McAfee until he glanced at a familiar face. The Rock and John Cena came face to face and embraced each other with a smile, the former WrestleMania opponents sharing a pure moment of respect with one another.

The WWE Universe went wild seeing the former rivals hugging each other backstage and started to reminisce about the old days of their feud in 2012. Even though this backstage moment confirmed that the two megastars have nothing but love and respect for each other, fans are demanding a re-run of their feud once again.

It was an incredible night for the fans who witnessed The Rock open up SmackDown and John Cena close the show with a meetup of the two icons in the middle.

WWE veteran wants to see The Rock in a never-before-seen match at WrestleMania 40

Following the shock appearance of The Rock on SmackDown this week, dream match scenarios have started to look plausible. This appearance led the WWE Universe to speculate if the Brahma Bull could stick around longer or if he could lock his WrestleMania status down for a match.

Amongst the speculation, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed his desire to see the People's Champion in a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking over on a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE needs to do everything to lock down The Rock for a match against The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He further claimed that there is no match right now that is a bigger spectacle than Rock vs. Roman.

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning." [From 15:25 - 15:53]

Would you want to see The People's Champ face off against John Cena once again? Or would you rather watch him square off against The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section down below.

