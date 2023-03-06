"One more match in WWE" - Twitter pushes for the return of former champion following viral knockout video

Triple H has brought back several legends during his time as WWE's Chief Content Officer and many fans are hoping that trend continues.

The road to WrestleMania is officially here as the promotion gears up for its biggest show of the year. This year's WrestleMania will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and wrestling fans are already abuzz about the premium live event. A video of a street fight recently went viral after it was won via knockout.

In the video, a man uses Mickie James' Mick Kick finisher to knock out his opponent in dramatic fashion. Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James reacted to the viral video and celebrated the Mick Kick being used.

Several wrestling fans responded to Mickie and said that they hope to see the 43-year-old back in the company sometime down the line.

@MickieJames mother we need you to have one more match in wwe before you retire pls

Mickie James opens up on her final run in WWE

Mickie James has had a tremendous career in professional wrestling, but it doesn't appear like she will be getting a proper sendoff in WWE.

The 43-year-old is currently the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion in her fifth reign with the title. Mickie has made a a name for herself outside the Stamford-based promotion and will likely finish her career somewhere else.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie admitted that she thought she was going to end her career in the promotion, but it wasn't meant to be.

"Even when I went back for my last run with WWE, I think I had high hopes but zero expectations. And I thought I was going to end my career there, and I was hoping in some magical way and it didn't happen. I think that I left there feeling that maybe I wasn't that 'legend' in that respect, because I guess I just wanted to be able to go out and tip my hat and say, 'I'm happy and proud of that'. I was just waiting for that," said Mickie James. [01:05 - 01:44]

The promotion has recently brought back legends such as Trish Stratus and Lita ahead of WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if the five-time Women's Champion does get the opportunity to return in the future.

