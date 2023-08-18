"One of most mishandled superstars on the main roster" - Fans believe former WWE Universal Champion hasn't been used properly for the past few years

WWE fans are never afraid to voice opinions if they feel that the creative team hasn't been doing well with some ideas. They believe former Universal Champion Finn Balor hasn't been used properly for the past few years.

Balor last won the Universal Championship on August 21, 2016, against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, he had to vacate his title the very next night due to an injury. Even though The Judgment Day member has been getting several chances to win the gold again, he hasn't capitalized on them yet.

WrestlingWorldCC took to Twitter and posted a stat that showcased Finn Balor hasn't been the Universal Champion for 2,553 days.

Fans started commenting on the post as soon as they saw the stat. One fan wrote that they believe Balor has been misused on the main roster as a singles star.

A fan thought Balor should've won against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 to become the champion.

One fan wants him to win gold soon as they think he is an amazing talent.

Another fan wants him to win the title because they believe he is getting old.

A fan tweeted that they think Finn Balor doesn't have great mic skills, but his in-ring performances make him the top three in the company.

One fan believes if The Judgment Day ever breaks up, then Balor won't be able to get back on top as a singles wrestler.

WWE legend Kurt Angle believes Finn Balor should have won against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023

In an episode of his The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE legend said that Finn Balor is an incredible athlete and should have won the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023.

"Well, you know what? It would've been nice if they would've given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he's really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic. I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don't wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it. They're over [Judgment Day]. They're still over without Edge."

Balor is the only member of The Judgment Day who hasn't won anything major for the past few years, as Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE North American Champion, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Damian Priest is the current Senor Money in the Bank.

When do you think Finn Balor will win gold again? Let us know in the comments section below.