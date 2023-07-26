"One of the two is walking out as champ" - WWE Universe predicts a major twist within The Judgment Day at SummerSlam

The WWE Universe has predicted a massive twist in The Judgment Day saga at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the August 5 show. Meanwhile, Damian Priest is the Money in the Bank briefcase holder and could choose to cash in on any titleholder in Detroit.

The WWE Universe believes that Priest, who has teased cashing in on Rollins, will end up betraying Balor. A few fans on Twitter have also claimed that the betrayal could even end up happening at SummerSlam.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter to the prospect of Priest possibly betraying The Prince:

Nolan Grayson @Omni_man96 @WrestlingNewsCo Finn Balor winning the world heavyweight championship and Priest deciding not to cash it on his brethren hence and playing long term paranoia storyline of Finn's fear of being betrayed by Priest anytime >>> pic.twitter.com/Wja1fhfBmi

🫡🇬🇧 @mccroriethegoat @WrestlingNewsCo Hope so, also hope Rhea drops her title soon as well

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @WrestlingNewsCo I think one of the two are walking out as champ imo

Chris B @ChrisB00788 @WrestlingNewsCo I could see Finn losing and Priest comes out to cash in on a beat up Seth and Finn screws him from winning or Finn wins and we watch Finn constantly look over his back thinking Priest will cash in

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event, making him the inaugural holder of the title. He has since successfully defended the gold against both Priest and Balor.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Rollins defeated Balor after an accidental distraction from Priest led to The Judgment Day member's loss in London. In the lead-up to their match, Balor set his sights on The Visionary and attacked him almost on a weekly basis. So much so, following Rollins' successful title defense against Bron Breakker in NXT, the champion was attacked by Balor.

Bully Ray believes that Finn Balor needs to beat Seth Rollins to set up an all-Judgment Day feud

Bully Ray believes that Seth Rollins needs to drop the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Finn Balor at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray mentioned that the storyline between Balor and Damian Priest intrigues him a lot. He also detailed how Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have tried to keep both men at bay on TV.

"Who wins this match – Seth or Finn? I hope it's Finn because I think the internal story of Finn and Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay."

Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion. Unfortunately, his title reign ended just after a day due to an untimely injury. He won the title at the 2016 SummerSlam event by beating Rollins and becoming the inaugural champion. The 42-year-old star will aim to win his second-ever world championship in WWE on August 5.

