Only CM Punk and Drew McIntyre used the WWE Draft to their advantage; feels longtime wrestling veteran

The WWE Draft is over, and the rosters are set. Both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre were drafted to Monday Night RAW, which means they will continue their rivalry into the summer.

McIntyre was irate when he was drafted after Punk. The Scottish Warrior felt there was no way a prime talent like him should have been drafted after The Straight Edge Superstar, who was sidelined with an injury.

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran claimed the WWE Draft did not pick talent in a logical order. He felt stars like Punk and Drew should have been the first draft picks after the champions. However, Jim Cornette noted that NXT stars were picked ahead of them.

"They're not picking in any logical way in the WWE. The talent that would be picked in a legitimate shoot draft, they're not. Automatically the first draft picks beside the champions would be the Drew McIntyres, the CM Punks, whatever and it's not happening. The third pick was a guy from NXT, the top eight was a girl from NXT. They may be lovely but right now, they ain't more important that CM Punk or Drew McIntyre or even Jade Cargill or Bron Breakker," said Cornette.

Cornette felt that WWE conducted the Draft to get some good ratings. He detailed that only CM Punk and Drew McIntyre managed to use the draft storyline to further their rivalry.

"They tried to do this for ratings. I don't think it had any appreciable effect on the ratings. It didn't further any major things going on, except for Punk and McIntyre got a chance to make something out of it." [From 0:30 - 2:35]

Drew McIntyre called out CM Punk on RAW this week

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre walked out and addressed his grievances with CM Punk and the WWE Universe.

He berated Punk for not being in the arena and then insulted the fans for supporting the 45-year-old star. He claimed that Punk had always disappointed them in the past and would do so again.

Drew called the fans "stupid" for supporting Punk and claimed that he would destroy the star the next time they crossed paths.

