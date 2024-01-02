"Only because of Rhea," "Future World Champ" - WWE fans react to Judgment Day member being named a future star

WWE fans have reacted to a member of The Judgment Day being labeled as a "star in the making."

The Judgment Day is a wildly popular heel faction on the red brand. Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Ivy Nile tonight at RAW Day 1. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but are not scheduled to defend the titles tonight.

Dominik Mysterio was the North American Champion but dropped the title to Dragon Lee last month at NXT Deadline. WWE on FOX shared an image of Dominik recently and claimed that The Judgment Day member was a star in the making.

Wrestling fans responded to the post in a variety of ways. Many fans agree that Dirty Dom is destined to be a star. However, some fans believe that the 26-year-old is only popular due to his storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley.

Fans react to Mysterio being called a "star in the making."

Bill Apter praises The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for his improvements as a WWE Superstar

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio was the most improved WWE Superstar in 2023.

The Judgment Day member became one of the top heels in the company after he betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, in 2022. Dirty Dom continues to get booed out of the building whenever he tries to speak and has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter noted that the former NXT North American Champion has improved tremendously in the ring and claimed that fans no longer look at him as just Rey Mysterio's son, they see him as a star on his own.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik." [From 23:08 onwards]

Dirty Dom competed in over 100 matches in 2023 and has improved his skills inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if the Judgment Day member captures a major title on the main roster in 2024.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio become a main eventer in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

