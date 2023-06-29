"Only way to save her career"- Fans want controversial WWE star to bring back old gimmick after over two years

Gimmick and character changes have often worked wonders for WWE Superstars who struggle to get over with fans. With Lacey Evans struggling to find her place on the roster currently, many suggested the same for the 33-year-old.

Lacey Evans has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over seven years. She made her main roster debut in 2019 after honing her skills on NXT for three years. Billed as Sassy Southern Belle, she was one of the notable names within the promotion’s women’s division upon moving up. She was even involved in notable feuds with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

However, the female star had to take a hiatus for over a year due to pregnancy. She has been repackaged multiple times since her return but has failed to gain traction. The former Marine has been treading water in the last couple of years and rarely features on TV programming. However, many fans believe that a return to the Southern Belle gimmick could turn things around for Lacey Evans.

Charlotte Flair squashed Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans has been treated like an afterthought since returning to WWE from maternity leave. The 33-year-old has not wrestled much on TV programming and has been on the losing end of most of those bouts.

The former Marine's last win came back in February when she defeated an enhancement talent. She was also in action on SmackDown last Friday, where she suffered a humiliating loss to Charlotte Flair in under three minutes.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that he believes Evans deserves better.

"I hated it. Lacey Evans really deserves better. I don't mind her getting beat... Put somebody else with Charlotte if they can but both these girls are pretty big girls. Lacey, I am a bit partial to her, I like her. I don't think they could put somebody else in there because the match was so short that they were just working toward the finish, for Asuka to make her way into the ring, but it is what it is. I don't think it hurt anybody," said Mantell.

Lacey Evans also has heat with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has issues with the female star using his move Cobra Clutch. Fans have also called her out in the past for her controversial opinions.

