"ORTON ???????" "Cody can't stand him" - WWE fans erupt ahead of The Rock answering big question

The Rock is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, set to go live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The anticipation and unpredictability of the Road to WrestleMania have reached new heights with The Rock's comeback. Initially, it appeared the latter had returned to square off against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, due to fan backlash, the plan has taken a turn. In response to the initial decision, Cody Rhodes has reconsidered and opted to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania.

On the WrestleMania XL Kick-off show a few weeks ago, tensions soared as The American Nightmare finally announced his decision. Adding fuel to the fire, The Great One slapped Rhodes at the event and later chose to align himself with the Bloodline.

During Elimination Chamber, Rhodes responded to The Rock's attack and humiliation by issuing a challenge for a match, emphasizing that it could happen at any place and any time. WWE has been teasing whether Rock will address Rhodes' challenge ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Fans have speculated regarding the upcoming show, with many anticipating that The Rock might accept Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match down the line.

Fan reactions ahead of WWE SmackDown

Others believe the unfolding storyline could lead to a triple threat match or a tag team showdown. Some envision Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins teaming against The Rock and Reigns. However, an intriguing suggestion from a fan involves Randy Orton stepping up as Rhodes' ally against The People's Champion.

With Rhodes and The Rock both being advertised for WWE SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if a faceoff between the two unfolds and what The Rock has to say in response to Rhodes' recent challenge.

