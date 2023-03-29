"Orton might retire this week" - WWE Universe reacts to Randy Orton possibly facing 37-year-old star at SummerSlam

A recent report has suggested that Randy Orton is set to make his WWE return during WrestleMania week.

With the multi-time world champion seemingly on his way back, the WWE Universe has now reacted to the idea of him facing former tag team partner Matt Riddle.

The last time Orton competed inside the squared circle was in May 2022. He and Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match.

However, it seems that a portion of the WWE Universe is against the idea of Orton facing Riddle. One Twitter user even went as far as claiming that The Original Bro might not return to the company.

AEW personality and former WWE star Mark Henry sent a message to Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been absent from in-ring competition for months. He has reportedly been sidelined due to severe injury issues.

Recent reports on Orton's status have been positive, and he could be back on WWE programming in the near future. His former colleague and current AEW personality, Mark Henry, took to social media to send a four-word message to The Viper.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion sent his best wishes to Orton as he wrote the following:

"Get well soon Randy."

Amid rumors of Orton possibly returning to action, there has been a lot of talk about him possibly feuding with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. A win for The American Nightmare would mark his first world championship victory in WWE and could set up the perfect feud between the former Legacy stablemates. However, at the moment, WWE is yet to confirm anything regarding Orton's comeback.

