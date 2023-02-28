"Oscar level performance," "legit shocked me" - WWE Universe reacts to Mark Henry's iconic retirement speech a decade later

It is often a special moment when a WWE Superstar retires and Mark Henry's speech has stood the test of time. Fans spend years watching their favorites on TV and always appreciate the chance to say goodbye.

However, retirements in wrestling are not always what they seem, which WWE legend John Cena knows all too well. Cena recently returned to the company on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and is rumored to be competing at WrestleMania, but nothing has been announced as of yet.

One of Cena's most iconic rivalries was against former WWE Superstar Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man delivered one of the greatest promos of all time almost a decade ago in June 2013. He got emotional during the promo on RAW and announced that he was retiring.

Cena was WWE Champion at the time and gave Mark the title to celebrate with. Mark then turned the tables on Cena and planted him with a World's Strongest Slam while shouting that he had a lot left in the tank.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Mark Henry faking his retirement has to be considered one of the best promos of all time. Mark Henry faking his retirement has to be considered one of the best promos of all time. https://t.co/UFmpQDfxUy

It is almost a decade later and the WWE Universe still hasn't gotten over Mark's promo. Some wrestling fans are still annoyed that Henry didn't get the better of Cena in the feud. One Twitter user joked that Vince McMahon recently pulled off a fake retirement as well.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @WrestleClips I'd honestly go out on a limb and say this segment was one of the best in the last decade or decades. Not sure how to word that, but it was perfect. Legitimate emotion and then BAM. @WrestleClips I'd honestly go out on a limb and say this segment was one of the best in the last decade or decades. Not sure how to word that, but it was perfect. Legitimate emotion and then BAM.

Pete Stein 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 @pogopete @WrestleClips The single best part of this was that Cena had promised earlier in the show that he wasn't going to get blind-sided by anyone. Nailed it... @WrestleClips The single best part of this was that Cena had promised earlier in the show that he wasn't going to get blind-sided by anyone. Nailed it...

Former WWE star Mark Henry wants CM Punk to return to AEW

Mark Henry has hung up his wrestling boots for good and now works for All Elite Wrestling.

The 51-year-old currently works as a commentator, coach, and talent scout for the promotion. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a wild rant following All Out 2022 that led to a brawl with AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Punk has not appeared since and The Elite are currently the Trios Champions heading into Revolution.

Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and said that he would like to see CM Punk back in the company. CM Punk has since responded to Henry's comments on Instagram and you can check it out here.

"If I was in charge (of AEW) I would bring him (CM Punk) back & I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree & things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been," said Mark Henry. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

It is rare for a WWE Superstar to get a storybook ending to their in-ring career. Edge has already announced that he will be retiring when the company returns to Canada later this year. Time will tell if any other veterans decide to hang up their boots this year.

What is your favorite moment from Mark Henry's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

