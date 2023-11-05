"Our childhood is coming to an end" "We love you."- Emotional WWE fans react to brutal finish at Crown Jewel

John Cena surprisingly came up short against Solo SIkoa last night at WWE Crown Jewel, which appeared to be him passing the torch to Solo Sikoa.

While his WWE retirement is yet to be confirmed, many fans have already taken to Twitter and Facebook, to share their emotional reactions to the fact that this could now be seen as the end of their childhood.

Cena made his debut more than two decades ago, and many fans of the business have grown up watching him. After last night's match finish that saw Solo Sikoa brutally assault him several times with the Samoan Spike, fans have become very emotional online.

There were a number of reactions to the above post, including "I cried watching the match," and "Thank you Cena."

Will John Cena be part of this week's WWE SmackDown?

Despite the attack, John Cena was able to walk out of the ring, and exit the area himself at Crown Jewel, which means that he could possibly be part of SmackDown this week if there are plans for him.

It seems that the point of last night's match and finish was that the WWE Universe would be left questioning whether or not he would be back for the next few months. WWE did the same thing with Brock Lesnar following SummerSlam, and now Cena can choose to make his return, and be part of WrestleMania if he wants to.

There will always be the question of a rematch against Sikoa, but it appears that Cena has put the 30-year-old over as the future of the business, and now he needs to show that he can hold that mantle.

Do you think John Cena has retired? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

