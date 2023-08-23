"Over-exposure," "Complete trash" - WWE Universe reacts to the shocking statistic about The Judgment Day following Monday Night RAW

The Judgment Day is arguably the most heinous stable in WWE ever since Edge created the group following WrestleMania 38. Recently, fans reacted to some shocking statistics about the stable, which has closed a whooping 14 main events on Monday Night RAW out of the past 16 since the annual Draft.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline started to fall out of place as the most dominant group in the company after Sami Zayn left and The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day grew stronger with each passing day on the red brand.

The stable was drafted to the red brand during the annual WWE Draft, and since then, it has become a major part of the Monday Nights every week. The numbers show that the heinous faction has closed out 14 out of 16 episodes of RAW since May 2023, and fans on social media recently reacted to these stats.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The wrestling world has pointed out the over-exposure with the stable as they are heavily featured on the developmental brand as well over the past few months.

It will be interesting to see if the stable can reach the same heights or more than The Bloodline in the coming months.

Dominik Mysterio addresses ongoing issues within The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined the fray after he decided to step out of his father's shadow and join the villainous faction. Lately, he's been dominating the developmental brand with Rhea Ripley as the NXT North American Champion.

However, Dom Dom is not oblivious to the ongoing issues within The Judgment Day, especially between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Speaking on Baker Banter's YouTube channel, the current champion talked about the problems with the stable on WWE RAW.

"Our relationship's great right now. Even though we're having a little, you know, family discussions on TV, we just have to realize that Finn and Damian are fighting for the biggest thing in the WWE, which is the World Heavyweight Championship. Both of them want it. Both of them deserve it. And I think it's gotten to the point where the prize is too big for both of them, and we can't let that tear our family apart. So, I think we're handling the situation internally. I know Rhea's getting the boys under control."

It will be interesting to see how the members of The Judgment Day will try to resolve their issues and move on.

