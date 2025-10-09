Paige aka Saraya reacts to being asked to return to WWE

Paige aka Saraya has been gone from WWE for a long time. Now, the star has reacted to being asked to return to the company.Paige has been away from WWE for a while, having left in 2022. Since then, she has been a part of AEW. She last wrestled even long before that, with the 2017 injury forcing her to retire until she returned to the ring in AEW.Ever since she left AEW, fans have been speculating about her returning to WWE. Now, a fan put up a sign on RAW, asking her to come &quot;home&quot; and return to WWE again. The sign was pointed out, and Paige has now reacted, asking fans to help her find the person.&quot;Someone help me find this guy!&quot;The fact that she is engaging with the post and not ignoring it seems to indicate that such a return might not be totally out of the question.Paige has been gone from WWE for a long timeThe star last wrestled in WWE before being forced to retire due to issues with her neck. In 2016, the star announced that she would not be wrestling for a long time due to problems with her neck. She went through surgery and returned again in 2017, before she was forced to retire from wrestling after an accidental kick from Sasha Banks meant that she could not wrestle again. She had non-wrestling roles from then on and remained with the company until 2022, when she left to join AEW.In AEW, she made a return to the ring and even won a world title, showing she was ready to compete at the highest level. She revealed in 2024, after a run with AEW, that she was going to be taking a hiatus from wrestling so that she could focus on other things. She then left AEW in March 2025.Since then, there has been buzz about a return to WWE for the star.