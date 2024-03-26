"PAPA H IS COOKING" - Fans convinced WWE dropped a huge WrestleMania XL tease during The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment

Wrestling fans recently took to X/Twitter and were convinced that WWE had dropped a huge tease for WrestleMania XL during The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand was full of incredible moments. Rhodes kicked off the show with a promo talking about competing on both nights at WrestleMania XL. As soon as Cody mentioned the tag team match, The Great One showed up to stand face-to-face with him. The Final Boss whispered something in The American Nightmare's ear and left.

However, before the show ended, The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes backstage, due to which the latter started bleeding.

WrestleOps' official X/Twitter handle posted a screenshot where The Great One can be seen beating The American Nightmare on the roof of the arena, in which they noticed a possible easter egg as a billboard of John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin was shown on a production truck.

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring their thoughts into the comment section.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Some fans were convinced that Triple H dropped a huge tease for Cena and Austin's appearance at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan believed John Cena was going to show up on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote that they want The Cenation Leader to exact revenge against Roman Reigns. They also mentioned that they wanted to see Stone Cold Steve Austin come face-to-face with The Rock.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that they believe Cena and Austin will show up to help Cody Rhodes, but they also believe that The Bloodline might have someone show up to help them.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was convinced that WWE dropped a huge tease during the segment.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was convinced that John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin would show up to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Whether The Chain Gang Soldier and The Texas Rattlesnake make surprising appearances at The Show of Shows this year remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins slammed The Rock for saying he has made wrestling cool again

During a recent Road to WrestleMania house show in Rockford, Illinois, Seth Rollins addressed The Rock's claims that he had made wrestling cool again. The Visionary slammed The Great One for saying this and mentioned that he felt The Final Boss had been saying "dumb s**t" for the past few months.

“The last few weeks the biggest star in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb s**t. We’ve got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford. So you wanna know what’s real? All the dumb s**t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I have heard is he’s taking credit for making professional wrestling cool,” Seth Rollins said.

Many fans believe that The Bloodline will win the tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen if WWE has planned for some legendary surprises at The Show of Shows this year.

Poll : Do you want to see John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin show up to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline? Absolutely! NO! 0 votes View Discussion