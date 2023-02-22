'Pardon'- WWE fans left confused after female superstar offers Grayson Waller second date with her mother

It appears that Grayson Waller might soon go on a second date with a fellow WWE Superstar's mother. Indi Hartwell has offered Waller the chance to take her mother out.

In January last year, amid his big push in NXT, Grayson Waller posted a picture of himself on Twitter having a dessert and drinks with Indi Hartwell's mother, and they were holding hands.

At the same time, he captioned it by saying that Hartwell might have to call him "Papi" soon.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE



Hey Spent my night sharing a cheesecake and a few sneaky drinks with Mama Hartwell.Hey @indi_hartwell , might have to start calling me Papi soon Spent my night sharing a cheesecake and a few sneaky drinks with Mama Hartwell. Hey @indi_hartwell , might have to start calling me Papi soon 😘 https://t.co/vnAJBgcMTn

While Hartwell would return the favor by going on a "date" with Waller's mother later in the year, it now seems she's more open to Waller going out with her mother.

Today on NXT, Waller continued his ongoing feud with Shawn Michaels by taking control of the show from the production truck and calling him out. He challenged him to meet him face-to-face on the Grayson Waller Show in two weeks.

While the segment itself was pretty serious, Indi Hartwell left fans in disbelief when she offered the WWE star a date with her mother in exchange for the keys to the production truck.

"@GraysonWWE let me borrow the key to the production truck and I’ll let you take my mum on a date again," she wrote.

Indi Wrestling @indi_hartwell twitter.com/wwe/status/162… WWE @WWE



took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to What just happened?! @GraysonWWE took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to @ShawnMichaels What just happened?!@GraysonWWE took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to @ShawnMichaels 😳 https://t.co/cBBn4ONTqG @GraysonWWE let me borrow the key to the production truck and I’ll let you take my mum on a date again . @GraysonWWE let me borrow the key to the production truck and I’ll let you take my mum on a date again 👍 twitter.com/wwe/status/162…

Waller replied by accepting the offer immediately, leaving fans in even more disarray.

While the utter confusion on Twitter was quite hilarious, they appreciated the banter between the two stars.

What is your take on the situation? Sound off in the comments below.

