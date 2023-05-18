"Passing of torch", "Easy banger"- Fans want to see Gunther take on 7-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam

Gunther has been one of the top stars in WWE over the last year and is bound to be involved in a marquee match at SummerSlam. Fans expressed their desire to see The Ring General take on Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Gunther vs Brock Lesnar was rumored for a long time to take place at WrestleMania 39. However, the match did not take place after WWE reportedly decided to build the Austrian star a bit more before he comes face-to-face with The Beast Incarnate.

Twitter user @reigns_era recently shared a post asking which WWE Superstar could be the next credible opponent for The Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam. There was a massive divide between the top favorites to challenge the Imperium leader, with many believing that it's finally time for the dream match against Brock Lesnar.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Devon De Vesser @devondevesser_ @reigns_era At the rate Brock is working PPV’s with younger superstars, I feel it could be Brock vs Gunther @reigns_era At the rate Brock is working PPV’s with younger superstars, I feel it could be Brock vs Gunther

While Lesnar is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, the duo are likely to clash at Night of Champions, which could leave the former Universal Champion without an opponent for SummerSlam.

Gunther, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent. He is closing in on a record Intercontinental Championship reign and has been undefeated since making his main roster debut.

WWE has long-term plans for Gunther

Gunther has established himself as the top star in his short time on the main roster. The Ring General moved up from NXT last year and did not take long to capture Intercontinental Championship. He has held on to the title ever since, recently surpassing 400 days as the champion.

WWE's faith in the Austrian star was reflected in a recent report which noted that the company views him and Solo Sikoa as top heels for the next 10 years:

WWE feel like they have bonafide main event heels for the next 10 years on the roster already, and they're going to treat them as such. I'm sure you can figure those two guys out, but the impression so far that GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made are putting those two guys at the front of the line for the next 10 years," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T: Cultaholic]

The powerhouse is just a little under two months away from surpassing Honky Tonk Man's record as the Intercontinental Champion. He will be in action on upcoming Monday, when Imperium will take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, along with a partner of their choosing.

