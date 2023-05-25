"Passing of the torch" - Fans go berserk over the possibility of Logan Paul in a massive first-time-ever dream match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul's return to WWE has been talked about by fans for weeks after his stellar performance at WrestleMania 39 against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Recently, fans went berserk as they are now pushing for Paul to return for a massive match against John Cena or Bad Bunny at SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul made a miraculous return to WWE and entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. He started his feud with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins after he eliminated him from the Rumble. After losing to Rollins, Paul went on a hiatus, and it was later revealed that he signed an extension with the company.

According to a new report, Paul's next appearance for WWE will be over the summer, and he will possibly compete at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Fans went berserk over the possibility and pitched John Cena and Bad Bunny as Paul's opponents for the hottest party of the summer.

Check out some of the reactions below:

detriotveryone @HusseinAjrouch4



John Cena vs Logan Paul



If not:



Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny— Battle of Celebrities @reigns_era If Cena wants to work:John Cena vs Logan PaulIf not:Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny— Battle of Celebrities @reigns_era If Cena wants to work: John Cena vs Logan Paul If not: Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny— Battle of Celebrities

Lukey2.0 @LukeyThe2nd @reigns_era John Cena would be a interesting match @reigns_era John Cena would be a interesting match

It is highly likely that The Maverick will make an appearance or two for the company before the end of this year.

WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion of Logan Paul

Last year, Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match. After the match, The Miz turned on Paul, and the two stars feuded over the summer, which led to Paul's first-ever singles match.

It's been over a year, and The Maverick has impressed fans and critics alike with his skills inside the ring. Speaking with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin gave his honest opinion of Logan Paul's run with the company. Check it out:

"Well, if you go back, what, 20 some-odd years—maybe 25 and earlier—when they had Liberace and all the people from the showbiz world come in because they wanted to make WrestleMania just bigger than life. And it was. So they had incorporated that back then. But now we're seeing those participants actually participating in storylines in the ring. Logan Paul's been fantastic doing that."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.



That is untrue.



As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor https://t.co/0A4VxopNNi

It will be interesting to see when The Maverick returns to the company and who he will target next.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes